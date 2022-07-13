Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has revealed a secret behind his Metallica guitar solo scene.

The actor played Eddie Munson, a character who became a fan favourite throughout his time in the hit Netflix show’s fourth season.

One of the most discussed scenes of the season saw Quinn’s Eddie perform Metallica song “Master of Puppets” in the finale, which sent the rock band’s fandom into overdrive.

During an appearance on OffMenu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Quinn discussed the sequence, with the podcast hosts asking whether he performed the solo himself.

“I’ll be totally honest with you, most of it is me and I’m doing the music hands to make music,” Quinn said.

“The difficult music – the solo – they’re not my hands. It’s a little bit my hands; it’s a little bit mystery hands.”

When asked about the moment in which he swings the guitar behind him as he prepares to play the solo, Quinn confirmed that it was indeed a “real guitar” and not one made of polystyrene.

“I can’t remember how many takes [it took]; not that many,” he said of the moment. When asked if he dropped the guitar at any moment, Quinn added: “We drilled the strap into the guitar so that we’d avoid that problem.”

Joseph Quinn performing the Metallica guitar solo as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

The scene saw “Master of Puppets” top the iTunes rock charts 36 years after it was first released.

However, Metallica were forced to post a disclaimer after reading a viral comment from one fan who hinted they were frustrated by people finding the band via the series.

Stranger Things fans have had their hopes dashed by series creators the Duffer brothers over one wish for the final season, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Duffer brothers have shared one big change they’ll reintroduce to the show for its final season, and also explained the alternate fate of a character killed off in season four, should they have made it to season five.