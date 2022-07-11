Stranger Things: Metallica perform Master of Puppets in Hellfire Club shirts
1986 single ‘Master of Puppets’ hit No 1 on iTunes rock charts after ‘Stranger Things’ feature
Joseph Quinn plays guitar
Metallica have performed their classic song “Master of Puppets” while wearing black-sleeved Hellfire Club shirts, in homage to Stranger Things character Eddie Munson.
In the latest season of the Netflix show Eddie – who is the misfit president of a Dungeons & Dragons group called The Hellfire Club – heroically plays the rock anthem in an effort to distract demons from attacking his friends.
The 1986 song recently reached No 1 on the iTunes rock charts after being featured on the popular fantasy series.
In a TikTok video from Saturday (9 July) the band play the song in the same logo t-shirt Eddie wears in the season finale.
“Eddie, this is for you!” the group captioned their video.
The TikTok clip features the band playing in split-screen with Eddie from Stranger Things, rendering the video into something of a “duet” between the heavy metal band and the fan-favourite character.
Stranger Things viewers previously called the guitar solo by Eddie, played by Joseph Quinn, “the most metal performance I’ve ever witnessed”. Metallica posted to Instagram to echo that praise.
Tye Trujillo – 17-year-old son of Robert Trujillo – played the actual lead to “Master of Puppets” for the show, with Quinn miming along to the riff.
Despite being new to the series in season four, Eddie quickly earned vocal fans. Series creators the Duffer Brothers have even had to address the possibility that Eddie, who dies in the season finale, could return for the show’s fifth and final outing.
They relatedly explained the alternate fate of Eddie should he have made it to season five, which is expected to be released in 2024.
