Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard working on new horror-comedy project after Netflix hit

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is set to write and direct a horror-comedy film titled Hell of a Summer after season four of the Netlix hit.

On Tuesday, 12 July, it was reported that Wolfhard will co-write and direct the feature-length movie with actor Billy Bryk, his co-star in Jesse Eisenberg’s forthcoming comedy-drama When You Finish Saving The World.

Bryk and Wolfhard will also star in Hell of a Summer alongside The White Lotus actor Fred Hechinger, Variety reported, adding plot details are being kept under wraps.

“I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film,” Wolfhard, 19, told the publication, adding, “I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream.”

Hell of a Summer will be produced by Hechinger, Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor’s Jay Van Hoy.

Wolfhard plays the role of Mike on Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers’ epic sci-fi/horror drama set in the sleepy American town of Hawkins where evil is always lurking around the corner.

The series has made superstars of its young cast, which includes Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), and Gaten Matarazzo (Lucas). The ensemble cast is rounded out by Winona Ryder and David Harbout.

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’ season four (Courtesy of Netflix)

The fourth installment of the series was released in May this year and has become the second original title in Netflix’s history to surpass one billion hours viewed in the first four weeks of release, after dystopian Korean drama Squid Game.

Wolfhard was also seen in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife with Bryk, and will appear alongside Julianne Moore in When You Finishing Saving The World – directed by Eisenberg and produced by Emma Stone. The film is scheduled for theatrical release later this year.

A Vancouver-native, Wolfhard made his directorial debut in 2020 with the short film Night Shifts which was accepted into the Fantasia Film Festival, where it won Best Candadian short.