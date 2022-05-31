Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has revealed which Taylor Swift song would save her from Vecna.

In the recently released fourth season of the Netflix hit series, Sink’s character Max is targeted by the show’s antagonist Vecna who attacks his victims by putting them in a trance.

As the show goes on, the cast learn that one way to wake Vecna’s targets from their trance is by playing their favourite song, which forms a link back to the real world.

Max is saved when she hears Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill”, which has since shot up to No 1 on iTunes.

In a new interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Sink revealed which song would be able to save her from such an attack.

The actor named “august” by Taylor Swift, which is from the singer’s 2020 album folklore.

“That song honestly can revive me from anything,” said the 20-year-old, adding that her most listened to song of 2021 was Swift’s track “the 1”.

Last November, Sink starred in a 15-minute short film that Swift directed to accompany the extended version of her song “All Too Well”. Dylan O’Brien also starred.

