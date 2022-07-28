Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sadie Sink has revealed that she “begged” the Stranger Things casting team for her role in the show, even though they thought she was too “old”.

The now 20-year-old actor joined the hit Netflix sci-fi series in the second season as Max Mayfield, a tomboyish newcomer who befriends the main group.

In a new interview with Fashion Magazine, Sink said that the casting directors were initially hesitant about her “old” age, despite her only being 14 at the time.

“I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh,” she recalled, adding that the role felt “right”.

The producers later called Sink in for a chemistry read with Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and she was given the role the next day.

In other recent Stranger Things news, Jamie Campbell Bower – who played season four monster Vecna – opened up about his battle with addiction in a tweet celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety.

Earlier this week, series writers also denied editing any scenes from previous seasons.

‘Stranger Things’ cast (Courtesy of Netflix)

The response came after the co-creators of the Netflix show, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, claimed that they had been editing past seasons – a move they called “George Lucas-ing”, referring to the Star Wars director’s habit of editing his films years after they’ve been released.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are out now on Netflix.

Read The Independent’s review of the latest batch of episodes here.