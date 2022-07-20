Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stranger Things season 4 could have been even longer without the pandemic

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said Covid costs were a ‘very expensive burden on the show’

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 20 July 2022 10:35
Comments
Stranger Things actor shocked at how 'sexy' fans think Vecna is

Stranger Things season four could have been even longer were it not for the pandemic, Ted Sarandos has said.

The thriller series returned to Netflix after three years in May, with two more feature-length episodes dropping in July.

However, the streamer’s CEO and CCO Sarandos has admitted that Stranger Things was one of the Netflix shows most affected by Covid-19 costs.

Additional costs due to the virus amounted to between five and 10 per cent of their $17bn (£14.1bn) content spend, Sarandos told Deadline.

“If you did that all again and took that off the top you might even get a couple of extra episodes out of it,” he said.

Recommended

“[Stranger Things] was probably affected as any because of the young cast and the size and scope of the production and the multiple locations that we shot in. It was a very expensive burden on the show to make sure that we could deliver it.”

He continued: “One of the catalysts of splitting the season was how long it took to produce that show and a lot of that was stalled because of early shutdowns of the production and being extremely careful with the cast of the show, early on in Covid.”

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, who play Eleven and Will, recently called out the show over a common complaint regarding its treatment of the characters.

The Duffer brothers defeatedly addressed this criticism in the new podcast.

Meanwhile, the Duffer brothers dashed fans’ hopes over a common wish for season five, while also sharing the alternate fate of a character killed off in season four should they have made it out alive.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in