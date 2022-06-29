Now that most fans have binged Stranger Things season four volume one, you might be wondering when the second part will come out.

It was first announced in February that the fourth season would release in two parts, with volume one released on Netflix on 27 May.

Five weeks later, on 1 July, the second volume will be released.

The first part of the latest season sees the group of friends split between California and Indiana. As the midwest crew battles Vecna, a new monster from the Upside Down, the West Coast group is in search of Eleven.

As for part two, the show has gone to great lengths to make sure all its future storylines are kept tightly under wraps.

Inevitably, however, things get spoiled – whether that’s through leaked reports or prematurely sold board game tie-ins.

But not all spoilers get noticed. Back in 2016, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo actually gave away the twist ending of the latest batch of episodes.

Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine (Courtesy of Netflix)

In other news, fans are convinced something’s wrong with Max’s (Sadie Sink) character, after concerning teaser photos were recently released.

One of the stills shows the Hawkins gang pictured standing around a table looking at a book, with Max to the right lurking in the shadows.

Audiences will be pleased to know that season four is not the last of the series. Earlier this year, the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers confirmed that “season five will be the last”.

In the meantime, you can read The Independent’s review of part one here.

Stranger Things season four part two will be released on Netflix on 1 July.