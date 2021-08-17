Stranger Things producer says new season will be ‘worth the wait’

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy has given an update about the upcoming season of the show.

Fans are currently eagerly anticipating the release of season four after delays to the show’s filming schedule emerged following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , Levy said that while season four was still very much delayed, the final season would be “epic”.

He said: “I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it.

“Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot.

“So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Back in June, new set pictures suggested that Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is set for another difficult time in season four.

David Harbour and Millie Bobbie Brown in ‘Stranger Things’ season three (Courtesy of Netflix)

The forthcoming series of the Netflix hit is currently filming, and in one picture, published by Metro, Eleven can be seen being wheeled out of a building on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask.

Another photo shows a building in Hawkins that’s been torn down, with authorities analysing the rubble.

A release date for Stranger Things season four is yet to be announced, but it is expected to land in 2022.

It was recently revealed that the following new stars are joining the cast: Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.