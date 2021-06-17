Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is set for a rough ride in season four ofStranger Things, according to new set pictures that show her being wheeled around on a stretcher.

The forthcoming series of the Netflix hit is currently filming, and in one picture, published by Metro, Eleven can be seen being wheeled out of a building on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask.

Another photo shows a building in Hawkins that’s been torn down, with authorities analysing the rubble.

A release date for Stranger Things season four is yet to be announced, but it is expected to land in 2022. It was recently revealed that the following new stars are joining the cast: Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

The series will also see Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke reprise their roles.

Last month, Netflix unveiled a surprise new teaser for Stranger Things, which appeared to be set at some sort of medical facility – or a location masquerading as that.

Read more about the ominous teaser here and check out our interview with Dyer, who plays Nancy, here.