The Stranger Things creators have confirmed that they are currently working on an idea for a spin-off of the hit Netflix series.

In February, the Duffer brothers shared a letter to fans teasing the potential expansion of the sci-fi drama.

It read: “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

Now, in a recent email to Variety, they opened up about their ideas for a spin-off to follow the show’s fifth and final season.

“We do have an idea for a spin-off that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it,” they wrote.

They continued: “We think everyone – including Netflix – will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different.

“But somehow [series star] Finn Wolfhard – who is one crazy smart kid – correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

Currently, the series – which follows a group of friends as they investigate supernatural occurrences in their town – is in its fourth season, which will premiere part one on 27 May, followed by part two on 1 July.

