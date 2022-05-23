Stranger Things: Creators tease ‘very different’ spin-off to hit Netflix show
‘We think everyone – including Netflix – will be surprised when they hear the concept,’ Duffer brothers said
The Stranger Things creators have confirmed that they are currently working on an idea for a spin-off of the hit Netflix series.
In February, the Duffer brothers shared a letter to fans teasing the potential expansion of the sci-fi drama.
It read: “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”
Now, in a recent email to Variety, they opened up about their ideas for a spin-off to follow the show’s fifth and final season.
“We do have an idea for a spin-off that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it,” they wrote.
They continued: “We think everyone – including Netflix – will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different.
“But somehow [series star] Finn Wolfhard – who is one crazy smart kid – correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”
Currently, the series – which follows a group of friends as they investigate supernatural occurrences in their town – is in its fourth season, which will premiere part one on 27 May, followed by part two on 1 July.
Read The Independent’s Stranger Things season four review here.
