Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has opened up about why the final season will be “horrible”.

The actor has played Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series since its third season.

Her character was at the source of the fourth season’s most memorable moment, which saw her saved from the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) thanks to her love of Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill”.

The season didn’t end too well for Max, though, who fell into a coma after almost being killed by Vecna once again.

Sink, 20, has now revealed that she will be in the new season during an interview on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush – but also said she felt “sad” about what’s to come.

“We know that it’s happening and that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional, I’m sure,” she said, adding: “Spoiler-free – just with the way my character ended in season four. I have no idea what is going to happen. But I’ll be there.”

Addressing how she will feel filming her final scenes, Sink added: “It’s going to be awful. It’s going to be horrible.

“These kids, this entire cast and crew, it’s family. People say that all the time, but I genuinely mean it. And to think that we have to say goodbye to that security and knowing that we’re not going to be seeing each other for another season?”

Sadie Sink says filming final ‘Stranger Things’ scenes will be ‘horrible’ (Netflix)

Sink called it “scary and sad”, stating: “But I think it’s exciting to kind of move on to the next chapter, I guess.”

Following the release of season four in 2022, many fans couldn’t help but notice a heartbreaking Easter egg relating to Sink’s character and her brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery).

The actor was promoting her role alongside Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau in Darren Aronofsky’s drama The Whale, which will be released in the UK on 3 February.