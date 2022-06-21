Stranger Things: New trailer teases epic battle against Vecna in season finale
‘Your friends are not prepared for this fight’
Netflix has released the official trailer for the two-part season finale of Stranger Things season four.
Volume one of the latest season of the hit series saw the show’s core group of friends split between California and Indiana. As the midwest crew battles Vecna, a new monster from the Upside Down, the West Coast group is in search of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
By the end of volume one, Vecna’s identity has been revealed and audiences are left wondering which characters, if any, are safe. Ahead of the trailer, promo photos had many fans worried for Max’s (Sadie Sink) safety.
Now, alongside the first video preview of the forthcoming finale – which comes out on 1 July – Netflix has warned fans: “Your friends are not prepared for this fight.”
Underscoring scenes of the characters preparing for battle is Dr Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) voice, saying: “I know you’re frightened. You’re terribly frightened by what you’ve seen.
“But, I’m not going to lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall.”
As Vecna is shown walking through the halls of Dr Brenner’s laboratory, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) says: “He’s not going to stop. Not until he’s taken everyone.”
More scenes of an epic battle, characters screaming, and a large explosion are shown, as Kate Bush’s anthem “Running Up That Hill,” plays in the background.
The teaser ends with an ominous voice saying: “It is over. Now I just want you to watch.
“Your friends have lost.”
Stranger Things season four volume two will be released on Netflix on 1 July.
