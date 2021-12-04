Strictly Come Dancing is one of the biggest shows on TV – but do the celebrities get paid to take part?

Only five stars remain in the competition, with the quarter finals airing on Saturday (4 December).

But, unlike other reality shows, including I’m a Celebrity, each star who signs up to Strictly is given the same flat fee to appear and is unable to negotiate with producers.

According to The Sun, every celebrity, including ex-EastEnders star Nina Wadia, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and retired rugby pro Ugo Monye all received £25,000 to appear.

It turns out there’s more incentive to remain in the competition until the very end – not only could you win the honour of taking home the Glitterball trophy, but fees are said to rise to £40,000 if you make it to the end of October.

The five remaining contestants – EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker,GBBO star John Whaite, CBBC Rhys Stephenson and TV personality AJ Odudu – have reportedly made £60,000 for getting to the quarter-finals.

Quarter-finalists, including AJ Odudu, reportedly receive £45,000 (BBC)

Should they make it another week, that will rise by £15,000 to net them £75,000 with the eventual winner earning a reported £100,000.

Strictly continues Saturdays until 18 December on BBC One