The Great British Bake Off star John Whaite will take part in the first ever all-male competitive partnership on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The chef and TV presenter, who won the third series of the cookery competition in 2012, will take part in the dancing competition when it returns this Autumn.

Whaite, who currently presents a weekly segment on Steph’s Packed Lunch, will compete in the first all-male same-sex pair in the show’s history, following on from Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who competed together last year.

Speaking about joining Strictly, Whaite said: “I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”

He joins previously announced contestants Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu, all of whom were revealed to be taking part on The One Show on Wednesday (4 August).

While Whaite will be the first male celebrity to compete in an all-male pair, Strictly has previously featured same-sex couples, with Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima dancing together during a group performance in 2019.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this autumn with a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic.