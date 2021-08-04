Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the first of its 2021 lineup.

TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and McFly’s Tom Fletcher are among the 15 stars who will hit the dancefloor when the BBC One show premieres its 19th season this September.

Fletcher, a singer and guitarist, arrives on the show 10 years after McFly bandmate Harry Judd took home the winning glitterball in 2012 for winning season 10 of the series . Fletcher is worried about his "dad-dancing" moves, but remains "incredibly excited" to step onto the Strictly dance floor .

TV presenter AJ Odudu is also joining the show after guest appearances on The Voice UK and Trending Live. As a fan of the show, she told the BBC she hopes to make "the most of every second" onstage.

Comedian Robert Webb, best known for his work with David Mitchell in the duo Mitchell and Webb, is joining the show, too, claiming that he “can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie” on the show.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return as hosts of the show. Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will also return as judges. Anton Du Beke will replace Bruno Tonioli on the panel, due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Last month, Horwood announced that he wants Jeremy Corbyn to take part in the 2021 series .

The remaining 12 contestants have yet to be announced.