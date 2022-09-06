Jump to content
Strictly 2022: Do the celebrities get paid to take part?

It’s not just the Glitterball trophy the stars could take home

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 06 September 2022 12:14
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 trailer

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the biggest shows on TV – but do the celebrities get paid to take part?

Unlike other reality shows, including I’m a Celebrity, each star who signs up to Strictly is given the same flat fee to appear and is unable to negotiate with producers.

According to a report in The Sun, every celebrity receives £25,000 just to appear.

It turns out there’s more incentive to remain in the competition until the very end – not only could you win the honour of taking home the Glitterball trophy, but fees are said to rise to £40,000 if you make it to the end of October.

Last year’s final few – EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker, Great British Bake Off star John Whaite, CBBC’s Rhys Stephenson and TV personality AJ Odudu – reportedly made £60,000 for getting to the quarter-finals.

Contestants reportedly earn another £15,000 if they get to the semi-finals (netting them £75,000 in total), with the eventual winner earning a reported £100,000.

Find out how much the professionals get paid here.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 17 September on BBC One.

