Strictly Come Dancing’s greatest ever Movie Week dances, ranked

Every year, Strictly Come Dancing returns to glitz up our Saturday nights... and every year, fans are treated to another movie special.

First introduced in 2014, Strictly’s Movie Week sees the contestants perform a selection of dances inspired by the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, with comedy, action and kids films all being given the Strictly treatment over the years.

But what makes for a really good Movie Week performance? Looking the part is obviously key, and you can always expect this theme to bring out some of the best hair, make-up and costumes that Strictly has to offer.

Ultimately, however, it’s the dancing being marked. The best performances manage to show off the celebrity’s skill – something they often haven’t quite found yet, with Movie Week usually coming around the third week in the competition – while also featuring choreography that captures the essence of the films they’re paying tribute to.

Here are 10 of the greatest Strictly Movie Week dances, ranked...

10. Seann Walsh and Katya Jones – The Matrix Paso Doble

Comedian Walsh may not have been the strongest dancer on the show – and behind-the-scenes shenanigans ended up overshadowing his routines – but when it comes to Movie Week encapsulating the spirit of the film they’re taking inspiration from, this Matrix number is one of the greats. A whirlwind of patent and leather, Walsh and Jones both look insanely powerful as they dance. Clever choreography sees Walsh pull his partner up by one leg, while the duo also recreate the film’s iconic slow-motion roll back as a bullet travels overhead. Genius.

9. Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton – Singin’ in the Rain American Smooth

Taking inspiration from a film that is already a musical has its pros and cons. Yes, there are instantly recognisable references there for you to use, but this can naturally lead to direct comparison with the original. This beautiful dance, to the titular song from Singin’ in the Rain, manages to pay homage to Gene Kelly without drifting into parody. Oduba is light on his feet and Clifton’s choreography, particularly when the pair dance in hold with an umbrella in hand, is effortlessly charming.

8. Ed Balls and Katya Jones – The Mask Samba

“Joke contestants” may head into Strictly with little expected of them, but there are some professional dancers still determined to squeeze every last drop out of their partners, no matter the natural ability (or lack thereof). Jones is the queen of this technique. Labour politician Balls could have been destined to shimmy out of time to novelty tracks, but under Jones’s training ended up as a fairly impressive dancer. This samba to “Cuban Pete” is one of their best; Balls is clearly being pushed to the very limits of his ability, but manages to bring some deft moves and comic timing to this funny routine. It would be easy for Jones to just dance around him, but she pushes Balls (as she did with his legendary “Gangnam Style” routine), proving her skill as a choreographer and teacher.

7. Tyler West and Dianne Buswell – Half A Sixpence Charleston

For Strictly’s stars, the Charleston is one hell of an intimidating dance. Done well, it’s a chance to show off a sense of rhythm, charisma and some jawdropping lifts. But it’s an unforgiving style; if the contestants don’t have the required swivel, a lumpy, clunky dance is what you end up with. West’s routine. inspired by the 1967 musical film Half A Sixpence may have arrived in week three, but it’s one of Strictly’s best ever Charlestons. Packed to the rafters with content (including one truly terrifying lift), this dance is truly epic. Is week three two early for the judges to be giving out 10s? Who cares – some dances deserve it.

6. Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez – My Fair Lady American Smooth

Everything about this routine to “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from My Fair Lady is utterly charming. With her red skirt and black hat, Burke looks every inch the lady as Eliza Doolittle and even in the earlier weeks of the competition is clearly marking herself out as a fantastic dancer, with a natural flair and a couple of very balletic little hops and leaps. Gor-juss, as Craig Revel Horwood would say.

5. Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell – Aladdin Street/Commercial

Still a relatively new concept to Strictly, the Couple’s Choice routine allows contestants to choose their own dance genre from the categories of Street/Commercial, Theatre/Jazz or Contemporary. Unlike the more classic dances, there are few rules in place (meaning scores are often higher). Still, Griffin and Buswell’s dance to “Friend Like Me” is one of the best. With the Radio 1 presenter dressed as Robin Williams’ Genie while Buswell is Abu the monkey, the dance starts off slickly, if fairly simply. It quickly turns into an impressive showcase of street dance moves, with some major lifts chucked in.

4. Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse – The Mask of Zorro Paso Doble

The spectre of “previous dance experience” has long hung over Strictly Come Dancing, and few were haunted by it more than Mac. It’s a narrative he was unable to shake; despite being arguably the best male celebrity to ever compete on Strictly, he was never going to win in 2016. Still, nothing could dampen the shine of his dances. In the grand ranking, this Zorro-themed number probably wouldn’t even make his top five performances, but it’s still a fast-paced and dramatic traditional Paso of the highest level.

3. Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Grease Quickstep

If I told you that “You’re The One That I Want” was going to be danced to on Strictly, most would guess it would accompany a pacy Jive. Instead, this was the soundtrack for a blink-and-you’d-miss-it Quickstep, with Steps star Tozer and Pernice hurtling around the dancefloor at the speed of (greased) lightning. In costume as Sandy and Danny, both look the absolute part, plus there’s bonus points for Pernice’s dramatic, always hilarious cry of “Faye!” at the top.

2. Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara – Trolls Cha-Cha-Cha

For a weaker dancer, dressing up as a blue-haired troll doll from a children’s movie could overshadow a Strictly dance. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case when it came to JLS star Merrygold. Cha-cha-cha-ing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, he and partner Manrara are a blur of brightly coloured fun. The routine smartly mixes excellent Cha-cha basics with Merrygold’s natural skill for street dance, and serves as a reminder that Merrygold deserved much better than the 10th place he ended up placing. Seriously, how did Ruth Langsford and Anton du Beke beat this?

1. Jay McGuinness and Aliona Vilani – Pulp Fiction Jive

It’s hard to imagine that when Strictly first started in 2004, it would ever go on to be deemed in any way “cool”. But that status was firmly cemented by The Wanted star McGuinness’s Movie Week jive to a mash-up of “You Never Can Tell” and “Misirlou” from Pulp Fiction. Costume and makeup-wise, the pair embody John Travolta and Uma Thurman, but the way the routine quickly switches between nonchalant grooving and some of the sharpest flicks and kicks ever seen on Strictly is truly singular. From the slicking back of the hair to the thrown-in peace signs, this dance imbues every move with an impossibly cool swagger that makes even the hardest of moves look effortless. It’s a performance that went down in Strictly history, breaking records and arguably winning the whole series for them. Every Jive since then has been compared to Jay’s, but no one, in my opinion, has ever managed to make it look quite this good.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 7 October at 6.20pm on BBC One.