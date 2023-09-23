✕ Close Thrusts, twerks, and snake hips: First look at Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants in new BBC trailer

It’s back. The BBC’s flagship dance competition series, Strictly Come Dancing, is returning to screens for its 21st series.

The programme has lined up an enviable roster of celebrity guests for the new series, which premieres on BBC One at 6.35pm on Saturday (23 September).

Episodes will continue to air every Saturday, with the acompannying results show airing the following evening.

Among the contestants this year are reality star Zara McDermott and veteran Channel 4 broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, as well as TV presenter Les Dennis.

You can find the full line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing here.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to present the series, while the judging panel will comprise Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.

You can follow along with the first live episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 with The Independent’s liveblog below...