Strictly Come Dancing - live: Week one kicks off as stars take to the stage for opening dances
The Glitterball is up for grabs once again...
It’s back. The BBC’s flagship dance competition series, Strictly Come Dancing, is returning to screens for its 21st series.
The programme has lined up an enviable roster of celebrity guests for the new series, which premieres on BBC One at 6.35pm on Saturday (23 September).
Episodes will continue to air every Saturday, with the acompannying results show airing the following evening.
Among the contestants this year are reality star Zara McDermott and veteran Channel 4 broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, as well as TV presenter Les Dennis.
You can find the full line-up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing here.
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to present the series, while the judging panel will comprise Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.
You can follow along with the first live episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 with The Independent’s liveblog below...
Now it’s radio presenter Nikita Kanda and partner Gorka Márquez.
You can find out more about her here.
They’re dancing a waltz to “Run To You” by Whitney Houston. Film fans will recognise this track from the soundtrack to The Bodyguard.
The song has been a popular choice among Strictly contestants in the past, and it’s easy to see why - their dance is swoon-making stuff.
Shirley: “You looked beautiful. I love the soft and lyrical approach, the snuggle-bunny stuff going on. Just get that centre toned a bit more, a bit more still in the top.”
Anton: “It was so lovely and intimate... just believe in that.”
Craig: “Your posture and your frame need a lot more work. It looked like Gorka was dragging you around a little bit.”
Motsi: “From now on I would really love it for you to practice on your own, so you build that confidence within you.”
A three from Craig and the rest give fives.
The strongest scores of the night for Angela: a seven from each judge.
“You’re top of the leaderboard.”
“But there’s 11 more to come,” Angela replies. Still a long way to go!
Legendary newsreader Rippon, 78, is dancing the Cha Cha Cha to “Get the Party Started” by Shirley Bassey with partner Kai Widdrington.
This is exactly what Strictly’s all about, isn’t it?
She has history with the series, of course, having previously presented the BBC’s long-running ballroom series Come Dancing that gave Strictly its name.
Motsi: “That is how you start a Saturday night. My goodness. Well done.”
Shirley: “I have to say, I’m getting rather emotional... This was executed with 150 per cent of Angela Rippon. Everything about you is absolutely pure class.”
Anton: “Go on you beauty!”
Craig: “Jaw. Dropping.”
It’s a four from Craig and three sixes for Eddie and Karen.
Now, we have Angela Rippon making history here as the oldest contestant to have competed on Strictly.
But first, here’s something people picked up on - Amy Dowden spotted in the opening credits for the episode.
Watch here:
Craig: “It was a little bit hunched of shoulder for my liking... but your personality saved the day. That was amazing.”
Motsi: “I have to say, music lives in your body. I love the joy you bring to the dance. You need to work on your posture, everything in your spine, but I was honestly entertained from the first step to the last.”
Shirley: “You would light up any room with your personality. What you’ve got is something extra, something special, you came out here and gave it 150 per cent. It was fantastic.”
Anton: “Your performance is great, and I’m looking forward to that carrying you through the competition. If you could pick your elbows up, it would look magnificent. Congratulations.”
Next up, it’s Comedian Eddie Kadi, dancing the quickstep to “Two Hearts” by Phil Collins.
His partner will be Karen Hauer.
You can find out more about him here.
Hauer, 41, is Strictly’s longest serving pro dancer, with her tenure on the series dating back to 2012.
She reached the final with Jamie Laing in 2020, but has never won the series. Could Eddie finally be her ticket to glory?
Scanlon’s sisters in the crowd... charming stuff.
Three sixes and a five from Ballas for her efforts.
More savagery from Craig Revel Horwood here.
More booing from the crowd.
The dance goes on...
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu next, dancing the Tango to “Prisoner” by Miley Cyrus feat Dua Lipa.
Ambitious!
Four from Craig.
Five from Motsi.
Five from Shirley.
Five from Anton.
Could be worse...
