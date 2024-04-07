For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The ex-girlfriend of a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has suggested the show’s “curse” caused their break-up.

Eirianned Munro was in a relationship with Olympian Adam Peaty when he signed up to the BBC competition in 2021, and was partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones, who was previously embroiled in a scandal involving comedian Sean Walsh when he appeared on the series.

Munro, who has a three-year-old son with Peaty, broke up with the swimmer the following year, and has now reflected on the “lonely” experience she endured while he was onStrictly, calling it “the beginning of the end” of their relationship.

The so-called “Strictly curse” is based on the idea that participating on Strictly – whether as a celebrity or a professional dancer – threatens the status of the relationship you’re in when you sign up. As well as the Jones and Walsh scandal, the formerGreat British Bake Off winner John Whaite revealed in 2023 that he had “spent time apart” from his fiancé after “falling in love” with Strictly pro Johannes Radebe.

During Peaty’s time on the show, a controversial moment saw him almost kiss Jones at the end of a particularly intense performance – something Munro addressed at the time via a tongue-in-cheek video showing her pretending to cry.

Munro captioned the clip: “Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live TV– finding out 10 million people also watched it.”

In a new interview, Munro suggested Peaty didn’t “reassure” her “when the world inevitably began to speculate there was something going on between” him and Jones. At the time, Peaty addressed the moment, describing it “all part of the game”.

He wrote on social media: “To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real-life consequences. I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

Katya Jones and Adam Peaty almost kissed on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Munro has now offered a word of warning to future celebrity contestants, tellingThe Sun on Sunday: “My advice wouldn’t be to the partners of those going on Strictly, but for the celebrities participating; involve your family in the process – it can be a very lonely process for partners.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Munro continued: “And if you’re not strong enough to go through the process – if your relationship isn’t secure, or you don’t know how to handle the intense attention that comes with it – don’t go on the show.”

While opening up about her experience as a partner of a Strictly contestant, Munro did say ”if it wasn’t for Strictly”, another factor would have caused them to split

Adam Peaty and Eirianned Munro broke up in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“I think it helped us realise what we wanted in life,” she said, adding: “Sadly, if it wasn’t for Strictly it would’ve been something else. I’m grateful we found out we were not meant for each other sooner rather than later, for the sake of our young son.”

Peaty is now in a relationship with Holly Ramsay, the daughter of chef Gordon.