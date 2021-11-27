Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left excited by AJ Odudu introducing dance partner Kai Widdrington to her mum.

In a sneak peek of the VT that will air before their next dance in Saturday’s episode (27 November), Odudu posted an Instagram video showing the pair in her hometown of Blackburn.,

“I’ve brought Kai to Blackburn,” she told her followers, telling her dance partner: “You’ve made it, Kai.”

She continued: “We’re at Ewood Park with some of my family. This is where I used to work, so it’s brilliant. I’m having a great time, are you having a great time?”

The TV presenter shared a photo of Widdrington with her family, including mum Florence, which excited fans due to the romance rumours surrounding the pair in recent weeks.

Last month, viewers highlighted a particularly intense performance as evidence of the pair having a romantic relationship behind-the-scenes.

However, Widdrington appeared to deny the suggestion during an appearance on companion show It Takes Two after host Rylan Clark Neal said: “The passion during this routine set the rumour mill going. Can we settle a few scores here, please? I have known AJ for many years, I know she can’t lie to me.”

Widdrington responded: “If people react like this it means we’re doing something right, because that’s the way the dance should be danced. It’s was a very passionate song, a real fiery piece and very intimate.”

‘Strictly’ stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have been at centre of romance rumours (BBC iPlayer)

The pair seemed to address the speculation in last weekend’s episode, which aired on 20 November.

Sitting in London’s Hampstead Heath, Widdrington explained how romantic their waltz to “Angel Eyes” from The Sound of Music was going to be.

After being filmed running towards one another, in a recreation of the famous scene starring Julie Andrews, Odudu suddenly tells Widdrington: “Kai, I’m not going to kiss you!”

“But we’re getting into character!’” he responded.

After noticing that Widdrington had met Odudu’s mum, Strictly viewers expressed their excitement on Twitter.

“Meet the in-laws!” one person quipped, with another adding: “How is he so effortlessly just part of your family now? Love this partnership sooo much.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday (27 November) at 6.55pm on BBC One.