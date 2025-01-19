Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giovanni Pernice has addressed whether he’ll return to Strictly Come Dancing after the Amanda Abbington scandal.

The professional dancer was dropped from the show after his 2023 celebrity dance partner, Sherlock star Abbington, claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” behaviour during her time on the show.

Pernice denied the allegations of abusive or threatening behaviour while the BBC upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made, and issued an apology to Abbington.

The review had no findings relating to physical aggression but upheld accusations of swearing and giving negative feedback.

Now the investigation is over, Pernice is reflecting on whether he’d return to the show, telling MailOnline he”would love to go back” as it “changed my life”.

However, he suggested the BBC, with whom he “cleared the air” during a meeting late last year, might not want him back.

“I think they have closed the book on that and everyone has moved on. It is a massive show, but I don’t think they’re going to have me back. They’re not.”

He said he is “upset” by this thought, calling his 10 years on the show “great”.

“But it’s not my choice, it’s not my decision,” he continued, expressing the hope that he might be able to “come back in a few years” like fellow professional dancer Aljaz Škorjanec, who returned for the 2024 run after stepping away in 2022.

“I think this is the path we take,” Pernice said.

Former ‘Strictly’ pro Giovanni Pernice ( BBC )

In December 2024, the Italian dancer won the Italian version of Strictly, called Ballando con le Stelle, alongside his celebrity partner, the actor Bianca Guaccero.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The victory came months after the conclusion of the investigation into his behaviour following allegations made by Abbington.

After the BBC upheld some of her complaints, Abbington said she felt “vindication” and had “no regrets” about lodging them despite receiving “hundreds” of death and rape threats.