The new series of Strictly Come Dancing has hit an obstacle following reports that some pros have refused Covid jabs.

This year’s edition is set to begin on Saturday (18 September), but it’s being claimed that two unnamed professional dancers are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Sun reports that the participating celebrities are now hesitant to be paired with them. However, employers can’t force workers to get vaccinated.

Strictly’s first episode is a pre-recorded launch show, in which the competitors will learn which professional they are paired with.

The live shows then kick off next Saturday (25 September).

A spokesman for the BBC One series said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s COVID vaccination status.

“Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

