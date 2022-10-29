Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens for a landmark 20th series.

In August, the hit BBC reality show unveiled its new roster of contestants for 2022, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars.

You can check out the full lineup here.

Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Tyler West. He is coupled up with Dianne Buswell.

But who is West, and what has he said about appearing on Strictly?

West is a presenter, DJ and radio host, best known for hosting the Weekday Afternoons slot on Kiss.

He started out in children’s TV, with a number of gigs on CBBC. More recently, the 26-year-old has hosted Flat Out Fabulous and The MTV Movie Show.

Speaking ahead of his appearance on Strictly, he commented: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

West and partner Dianne Buswell (BBC/Guy Levy)

On whether he’s in it to win it, he said: “Oh, yeah 100 per cent I would love to lift the Glitterball. I would be my mum’s favourite son for the rest of her life.

“Going from being a 14 year old that never used to talk to anyone or come out of his bedroom on a council estate in south London, to lifting the Glitterball, would be an amazing achievement and a dream come true.”

Week four saw the pair achieve a Strictly first as they danced Couple’s Choice to a UK garage megamix. They scored 37 points and ended up third on the leaderboard.

For the BBC centenary special, they danced to a remix of the Doctor Who theme, scoring 32 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 29 October at 6.50pm on BBC One.