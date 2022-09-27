Jump to content

Strictly 2022: Will Mellor shares unconventional tactic he’ll deploy to win BBC series

Sitcom star has a plan up his sleeve

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 27 September 2022 07:38
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trailer

Will Mellor has shared the unconventional way he might try to win Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor made his dancefloor debut on Saturday (24 September) as the BBC series returned for its 20th series.

Mellor, who is best known for the sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, immediately proved a favourite among viewers, and is now one of the contenders to win the show in December.

However, should his chances slip away, the actor has come up with an idea that could ensure his success.

“I’ve been known to flirt a little bit to get judges on my side – so I might flirt a little bit with Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood,” he told Radio Times.

Mellor’s processional dance partner is Nancy Xu. They both received a standing ovation from Ballas and her fellow jusde Motsi Mabuse following their first performance, earning an impressive score of 34.

He topped the leaderboard alongside wildlife TV star Hamza Yassin.

Will Mellor is partnered with Nancy Xu on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

(BBC)

Meanwhile, retired footballer Tony Adams failed to impress the judges, and found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The first celebrity will be vote off in Sunday’s episode (2 October).

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in