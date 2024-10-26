Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances ahead of Halloween special – latest

✕ Close Strictly Come Dancing viewers divided by minions opening number

It’s fright night in the Strictly ballroom, which means you can expect terrifying transformations as the remaining 11 contestants compete for a place in next week’s competition.

With Halloween Week performances inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this year, each couple will aim to dazzle with their ghoulish routines – and hopefully not frighten the judges too much.

JLS singer JB Gill and Amy Dowden, who were in the dance-off last week, will dance a Foxtrot to “Dancing In The Moonlight” by Toploader while comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell will perform a Samba to “Stayin Alive’” by The Bee Gees. Find the full list of songs and dances below.

Contestants will be hoping to avoid following in the footsteps of Paul Merson, who was the fourth celebrity contestant to be eliminated last week, joining unsuccessful celebrities Nick Knowles, Toyah Willcox and Tom Dean.

Follow along with our live coverage back here from 6.25pm this evening as Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.