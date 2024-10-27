Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Strictly Come Dancing fans have been quick to declare Carlos Gu’s Halloween costume the best of this year’s spooky special.

As the 11 celebrity contestants and their partners transformed into ghoulish characters for Halloween week, the professional dancer arrived on screen looking identical to host Claudia Winkleman – sporting the presenter’s signature hairdo and all-black outfit, consisting of a dramatic black blazer and matching lace skirt.

In the ‘Clauditorium’ – the dedicated interview area where Winkleman speaks to the couples after their routines – Gu stood beside the presenter as he imitated her facial expressions and mannerisms.

Strictly fans agreed online that it was one of the best Halloween costume ideas of the series.

“How do I vote for Carlos and Claudia?” said one viewer on X/Twitter, as another added: “Carlos dressed as Claudia. He has won Halloween 2024”

“10/10 to the person who decided to dress him up as Claud,” said another.

One viewer said Gu’s costume was “breathtaking and terrifying in equal measure” adding, “best costume ever”.

“CARLOS IS CLAUDIA I’M CRYING,” one viewer said.

Claudia Winkleman and her doppelganger on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

The Halloween special saw the remaining 11 contestants fight for a place in next week’s competition.

However, viewers seemed more interested in the outfits worn by judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, who arrived onstage looking unrecognisable – and frightening – as the Grady sisters from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

The judges shocked fans as they arrived onstage hand-in-hand wearing identical brunette wigs, matching blue dresses and black dolly shoes.

Meanwhile, JLS singer JB Gill and Amy Dowden, who were in the dance-off last week, danced a Foxtrot to “Dancing In The Moonlight” by Toploader while comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell performed a Samba to “Stayin Alive’” by The Bee Gees.