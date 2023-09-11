Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the biggest shows on TV – but do the celebrities get paid to take part?

Unlike other reality shows, including I’m a Celebrity, each star who signs up to Strictly is given the same flat fee to appear and is unable to negotiate with producers.

According to a 2021 report in The Sun, every celebrity receives £25,000 just to appear.

It turns out there’s more incentive to remain in the competition until the very end – not only could you win the honour of taking home the Glitterball trophy, but fees are said to rise to £40,000 if you make it to the end of October.

Last year’s final few – DJ Fleur East, presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders star Molly Rainford and eventual winner Hamza Yassin – reportedly made £60,000 for getting to the quarter-finals.

Contestants reportedly earn another £15,000 if they get to the semi-finals (netting them £75,000 in total), with the eventual winner earning a reported £100,000.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on 16 September.