Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The BBC has responded to criticism about the demographic split in Strictly Come Dancing’s new line-up of contestants as the corporation insisted that “it’s never been about ticking boxes”.

The once wholesome dancing contest has been plagued by scandal and controversy in recent months after a number of allegations surfaced about professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, leading to them being dropped from the show amid a BBC investigation.

Expected to return in the autumn, the 20th anniversary series is to welcome the show’s first blind contestant, Olympic champions and soap actors, all hoping to lift the glitterball trophy.

As the final contestants were announced, some took issue with what they considered a “gender imbalance”, after nine men and six women were enlisted to appear on the show.

“We are really excited about this year’s line up and look forward to the series starting,” a BBC spokesperson told Metro.

They continued: “There are many factors that influence the casting process to ensure we have a good mix of celebrities from a broad range of backgrounds. There is no hard and fast rule regarding the gender split on the show and it’s never been about ticking boxes.”

The show’s 2024 line-up includes EastEnders starJamie Borthwick, TV personality Nick Knowles, Olympic champion Tom Dean, X Factor winner and Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward, JLS singer JB Gill, and former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri.

Other contestants include Miranda actor Sarah Hadland, The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks, singer Wynne Evans, singer and actor Toyah Wilcox, and BBC Morning Live GP Dr Punam Krishan.

open image in gallery Contestants include nine men and six women ( BBC )

They will be joined by comedian, Chris McCausland, a regular face on flagship comedy shows like Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You? He will be the show’s first ever blind contestant.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

McCausland lost his eyesight in his early twenties as a result of retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary condition. The diagnosis resulted in him leaving his job in web development, before joining the entertainment industry and finding success.

Meanwhile, the judges’ desk will see the return of the “awesome foursome” - Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

The tumultuous series will air from a not yet revealed date this autumn and will once again be hosted by the glittering duo that is Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.