Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has been cleared of some of the most serious allegations levelled against him, while Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington has been handed an apology by the BBC.

The broadcaster has published its findings from an investigation into accusations against Pernice of abusive behaviour, upholding some, but not all of Abbington’s complaints about her time working with the professional dancer.

“We take any allegations of bullying and harassment very seriously and this review has taken time due to its complex nature and our desire to ensure a rigorous and robust process was undertaken,” a statement posted to the BBC’s media website said.

“Strictly Come Dancing is a family show and we rightly expect very high standards. While competition can be tough, rigorous and demanding, we want the show to ultimately be a joyous and transformative experience. It is a great shame if this hasn’t been the case for everyone who has appeared on the show.

“We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.”

