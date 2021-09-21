Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has said that professional dancers reportedly refusing to have the Covid-19 vaccine should quit the series.

Reports recently emerged that two professional dancers on the programme have already rejected the vaccine with another testing positive for coronavirus, according to Metro.

Jordan – who exited the BBC One competition in 2013 after seven years starring as a professional dancer – weighed in on the rumours during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“I normally would protect the professional dancers until the cows come home but on this particular occasion, I can’t unfortunately,” said Jordan.

“I definitely believe that they don’t deserve their right on the show and the celebrities have every right to refuse to dance with them.”

The 43-year-old continued: “If the celebrities don’t want to dance with the professionals who haven’t been double vaccinated, that makes their job obsolete. There are loads of professional dancers who would love to do Strictly, get them on there.”

He went on to say that he believes it is “selfish” for unvaccinated professionals to participate in the series.

“We don’t know the health issues of some of the celebrities. You have different age groups on the show, you’ve got more mature people that are more at risk than young professional dancers,” he said.

(PA)

Addressing the speculation of stars refusing the vaccine, a spokesperson for Strictly told Metro: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status.

“Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Executive producer Sarah James added that once the series begins airing its live shows, contestants will be tested weekly and will “bubble up with their celebrities”.

She added that should a celebrity receive a positive coronavirus test, “it doesn’t necessarily mean they are out of the competition”.

“It might mean they could miss a week and still get enough training to return,” said James.

The new season of Strictly launched with a pre-recorded episode on Saturday (18 September), during which the celebrities were matched with their professional partners.

This year’s celebrities include Peep Show star Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Great British Bake Off winner John Waite joins the show as part of its first male same-sex couple with Johannes Rabede. Last year, Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams and pro dancer Katya Jones made history as Strictly’s first same-sex partnership.

You can see a full list of contestants here.