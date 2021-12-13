Strictly finalist John Whaite criticises homophobic trolls after making final

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has slammed online trolls who sent him homophobic messages after reaching the final of the show.

The former Great British Bake Off winner and his professional partner, Johannes Radebe, made Strictly history as the show’s first all-male couple. They reached the final on Sunday (12 December).]

However, Whaite’s excitement was short-lived after trolls sent him nasty messages online, saying that he should not have got so far in the competition. He called his critics “vicious” and a “dying breed”.

After the semi-final aired, the baker shared a picture of him and Radebe on Instagram, highlighting some of the messages he had received: “Woke”, “Fixed”, “Box-ticking”, “Agenda”, “Bias”, “Proving a point”, “Not natural”, “Won’t be watching the final.”

“You vicious, empty people are a dying breed. You’ll be left behind as the world becomes kinder, more empathic, more loving, more tolerant, more understanding. The only grievance you should feel is your own failure to evolve.”

Whaite’s post was soon met with messages of support in the comments section. Series nine winner of GBBO, Rahul Mandal, commented: “Always remember you are amazing and there are thousands of people who love you...love you both...and you know what...Love always wins!!”

TV presenter and fellow Strictly finalist AJ Odudu wrote: “No one can dim your light. You are loved. Fact.”

Another GBBO star, Michael Chakraverty commented: “There’s a tidal wave of love out there to drown out the dying gasp of bigots. We’re all so proud.”

Whaite and Radebe will be competing against Odudu and Rose Ayling Ellis on Saturday’s (18 December) final, which airs at 7pm on BBC One.