Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in week 1?
First couple will be eliminated from the competition this weekend
Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, with a new batch of contestants learning the art of ballroom dancing for the first time.
The BBC competition series returned on Saturday (24 September), with 15 celebrities hitting the dance floor with their pro partners for the first time.
It was a night of varying dance abilities, with Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin sharing the top spot on the leaderboard with an impressive 34 out of 40 marks each.
Tony Adams, meanwhile, is currently at the bottom end with just 15 poionts for his Arsenal-themed tango.
However, everything could still change during Saturday (1 October) night’s show, as the scores from last week will be added to the marks gained by the contestants for their second dances.
The new leaderboard will then be combined with the public votes, with the bottom two couples facing the dreaded dance off and the first couple leaving the competition.
Ahead of Saturday’s live show, this is how the Strictly leaderboard stands...
Week one leaderboard
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu = 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal = 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu = 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Fleur East and Vito Coppola = 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe = 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez = 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)
Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin = 26 (6, 7, 7, 6)
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima = 23 (4, 6, 6, 7)
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer = 23 (4, 7, 6, 6)
Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice = 23 (5, 5, 6, 7)
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell = 22 (4, 5, 7, 6)
James Bye and Amy Dowden = 22 (6, 5, 5, 6)
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington = 21 (6, 5, 5, 5)
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova = 20 (5, 5, 5, 5)
Tony Adams and Katya Jones = 15 (3, 4, 4, 4)
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 1 October at 6.30pm on BBC One.
