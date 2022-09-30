Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in week 1?

First couple will be eliminated from the competition this weekend

Isobel Lewis
Friday 30 September 2022 10:51
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trailer

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, with a new batch of contestants learning the art of ballroom dancing for the first time.

The BBC competition series returned on Saturday (24 September), with 15 celebrities hitting the dance floor with their pro partners for the first time.

It was a night of varying dance abilities, with Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin sharing the top spot on the leaderboard with an impressive 34 out of 40 marks each.

Tony Adams, meanwhile, is currently at the bottom end with just 15 poionts for his Arsenal-themed tango.

However, everything could still change during Saturday (1 October) night’s show, as the scores from last week will be added to the marks gained by the contestants for their second dances.

Recommended

The new leaderboard will then be combined with the public votes, with the bottom two couples facing the dreaded dance off and the first couple leaving the competition.

Ahead of Saturday’s live show, this is how the Strictly leaderboard stands...

The cast of ‘Strictly 2022'

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Week one leaderboard

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu = 34 (8, 9, 8, 9)

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal = 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu = 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Fleur East and Vito Coppola = 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe = 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)

Nikita Kuzmin and Ellie Simmonds

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez = 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin = 26 (6, 7, 7, 6)

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima = 23 (4, 6, 6, 7)

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer = 23 (4, 7, 6, 6)

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice = 23 (5, 5, 6, 7)

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell = 22 (4, 5, 7, 6)

James Bye and Amy Dowden = 22 (6, 5, 5, 6)

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington = 21 (6, 5, 5, 5)

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova = 20 (5, 5, 5, 5)

Recommended

Tony Adams and Katya Jones = 15 (3, 4, 4, 4)

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 1 October at 6.30pm on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in