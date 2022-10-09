Strictly judges call out ‘heart-wrenching’ result as Richie Anderson becomes second celebrity to leave
‘Both of you do not deserve to be here,’ Motsi Mabuse said
The Strictly judges were left “heartbroken” by the BBC show’s latest result.
In Sunday night’s episode (9 October), Richie Anderson and Fleur East were announced to have received the least votes.
After the dreaded dance off, the judges opted to save East, meaning Anderson was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the 2022 series.
Anderson was partnered with Giovanni Pernice, who won last year’s series with Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all opted to save East. However, Shirley Ballas, who ishead judge, revealed she would have sent her home should she have had the casting vote.
Speaking while casting her vote, Mabuse said: “I think it’s heartbreaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here but this is how the public voted and based on this dance off I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”
Speaking about his time on the show, Anderson said: “Do you know what? As a Strictly fan, I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of and being here, it really is.”
He praised Pernice, calling him “a fantastic guy”. Pernice replied: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing. You really are a superfan. And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you.
He said it was “a shame it’s been too short”.
Anderson is best known for presenting the weekday travel bulletin on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball. In May, he covered the Eurovision Song Contest from Turin, Italy for the station.
The result leaked ahead of the episode’s broadcast, with many expressing shock at Anderson’s early exit from the series on social media.
Strictly continues Saturday 15 October at 6.30pm on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies