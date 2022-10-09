Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are expressing shock after a results leak spoiled who leaves in tonight’s show.

The BBC competition’s results show is always pre-recorded following the main episode on a Saturday, with the identity of the departing celebrity kept secret until the time of broadcast.

However, the results are occasionally revealed in advance by people who like to ruin the surprise for long-time viewers. The Independent will not be revealing the eliminated contestant here.

The latest departure has outraged fans, who either sought out the spoiler or accidentally saw it online.

“No spoilers I promise but if the dance off and result is true, then colour me shocked and disappointed one person wrote.

Another added: “Just read the #strictlyspoiler and it’s a shocker!!!!!! Twitter is going to be amazing tomorrow night!!”

One viewer blamed “dodgy and unfair scoring” for this week’s result.

Last night’s episode, which saw Tyler West top the leaderboard for Movie Week, entertained fans thanks to a performance by Tony Adams, who stripped off during a Full Monty dance.

The Strictly results show airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.