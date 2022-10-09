Strictly results show: Fans ‘shocked’ as identity of eliminated celebrity leaks online
‘It’s a shocker!!’ one fan wrote
Strictly Come Dancing viewers are expressing shock after a results leak spoiled who leaves in tonight’s show.
The BBC competition’s results show is always pre-recorded following the main episode on a Saturday, with the identity of the departing celebrity kept secret until the time of broadcast.
However, the results are occasionally revealed in advance by people who like to ruin the surprise for long-time viewers. The Independent will not be revealing the eliminated contestant here.
The latest departure has outraged fans, who either sought out the spoiler or accidentally saw it online.
“No spoilers I promise but if the dance off and result is true, then colour me shocked and disappointed one person wrote.
Another added: “Just read the #strictlyspoiler and it’s a shocker!!!!!! Twitter is going to be amazing tomorrow night!!”
One viewer blamed “dodgy and unfair scoring” for this week’s result.
Last night’s episode, which saw Tyler West top the leaderboard for Movie Week, entertained fans thanks to a performance by Tony Adams, who stripped off during a Full Monty dance.
The Strictly results show airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies