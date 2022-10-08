Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing has returned to screens, with a new roster of contestants in the running to win the Glitter Ball trophy.

The BBC competition series arrived back on screens last week on Saturday (24 September), with 15 stars hitting the dance floor with their professional partners for the first time.

After a second week of varying dance abilities, Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu replaced Will Mellor at the top of the leaderboard, while Tony Adams and Katya Jones were left lagging at the bottom with 37 points.

There was a major shake-up in the third week of Strictly, however, with the results of Saturday night’s episode (8 October) leading to dramatic changes in the leaderboard.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell topped the leaderboard with 38 points, with previous victors Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu finishing in second place with 34.

Down at the bottom was Tony Adams and Katya Jones, who scored 18 points for an entertaining performance that saw the retired footballer strip off.

The new leaderboard will now be combined with the public votes, with the bottom two couples facing the dreaded dance off and the first couple leaving the competition.

Ahead of Sunday’s results show (9 October), this is how the Strictly leaderboard stands…

The cast of ‘Strictly 2022' (BBC/Guy Levy)

Week one and two leaderboard

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell = 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu = 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima = 33 (7, 9, 8, 9)

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu = 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez = 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Fleur East and Vito Coppola = 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer = 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice = 27 (5, 7, 8, 7)

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin = 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal = 25 (5, 7, 6, 7)

James Bye and Amy Dowden = 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe = 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova = 21 (3, 6, 5, 7)

Tony Adams and Katya Jones = 18 (2, 6, 4, 6)

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

Strictly Come Dancing continues weekly on BBC One