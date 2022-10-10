Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly judge Motsi Mabusi described the BBC show’s latest result as “heart-wrenching”

In Sunday night’s episode (9 October), Richie Anderson and Fleur East were announced to have received the least votes.

After the dreaded dance off, the judges opted to save East, meaning Anderson was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the 2022 series.

Anderson was partnered with Giovanni Pernice, who won last year’s series with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all opted to save East. However, Shirley Ballas, who ishead judge, revealed she would have sent her home should she have had the casting vote.

Speaking while casting her vote, Mabuse said: “I think it’s heartbreaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here but this is how the public voted and based on this dance off I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Speaking about his time on the show, Anderson said: “Do you know what? As a Strictly fan, I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of and being here, it really is.”

He praised Pernice, calling him “a fantastic guy”. Pernice replied: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing. You really are a superfan. And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you.

‘Strictly’ contestant Richie Anderson and professional partner Giovanni Pernice have been voted off BBC show (BBC)

He said it was “a shame it’s been too short”.

Anderson is best known for presenting the weekday travel bulletin on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball. In May, he covered the Eurovision Song Contest from Turin, Italy for the station.

The result leaked ahead of the episode’s broadcast, with many expressing shock at Anderson’s early exit from the series on social media.

Strictly continues Saturday 15 October at 6.30pm on BBC One.