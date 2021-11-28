Tilly Ramsay is the latest celebrity to be booted off Strictly Come Dancing.

Tonight’s episode (28 November) saw the 20-year-old eliminated from the competition along with professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Gordon Ramsay was seen wiping away tears as he watched his daughter perform with Kuzmin in a dance-off against CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu.

The pair performed their Samba dance to Dua Lipa’s hit song “Levitating”, which landed them at the bottom of the leaderboard in yesterday’s episode (27 November).

The judges unanimously decided to save Stephenson and Xu, who danced their waltz to “You Light Up My Life” by Whitney Houston.

Head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would also have opted to save the couple over Ramsay and Kuzmin.

After hearing the news of her elimination, Ramsay said: “I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me.

“From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make-up and camera crew... It’s just been the most extraordinary time.”

(BBC)

She continued: “I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this.”

The social media influencer added a “huge thank you to Nikita who has made this the most amazing experience”.

In Kuzmin, Ramsay said she has made a “best friend for life”.

(BBC)

In response, Kuzmin, 23, said: “I’m the most emotional person so I hope I don’t cry. I’m just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything.

“Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 4 November at 6.40pm on BBC One for the quarter-finals.