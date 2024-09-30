Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left unimpressed by a “messed up” result that saw a surprise contestant become the first to leave the 2024 series.

The BBC show’s latest run, which kicked off earlier this month, had its first elimination on Sunday (29 September), with the identity of the unlucky couple, who were ultimately sent home by the judges, proving a big upset among fans.

After week one and two’s judges’ scores were combined, boosting ex-Love Island star Tasha Ghouri to the top of the leaderboard, the viewer vote saw singer Toyah Willcox and Olympic swimmer Tom Dean in the dreaded dance off.

While Wilcox’s presence in the dance off was not a surprise, considering she placed lowest on the leaderboard, Dean’s participation blindsided many, considering he finished in ninth out of 15th.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas chose to save Wilcox and her professional partner Neil Jones, which sent Dean and pro Nadiya Bychkova home.

Broadcaster Dan Walker, who finished in fifth place with Bychkova in 2021, led the outrage, writing on social media: “What just happened on Strictly feels a bit messed up. Tom Dean’s departure will go down as one of THE early shocks. Lovely bloke who really could have become a great dancer.”

He continued: “I’m not an expert – and I’m happy for someone to explain – but how he lost that dance off is completely beyond my comprehension. Genuinely thought they could have gone a long way.”

Another viewer called it “the biggest robbery in Strictly first boot history!” with others expressing the belief the result was “an absolute fix”.

One person wrote,” “Tom has been robbed!! Toyah was by far the worst dancer!!! Absolute fix,” with another wading in: Jeez. First week and already a disgraceful decision. Wasn’t your fault Tom.”

Asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Dean said he had the “best time” and wished he could have gone further in the competition.

open image in gallery Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova became the first to leave ‘Strictly’ 2024 ( BBC )

“I’ve had the best time the last few weeks and getting to work with Nadiya has been incredible,” he said.

“I’ve had the most fun and I wish we could keep going longer and longer. We’ll still go out for loads of brunches, I’m sure.”

Bychkova added: “He’s not just a three-time Olympic champion – he’s a true gentleman and he taught me how to work really hard and how to put everything in. And you know what? On this programme, sometimes to win, you don’t need to win, and that’s how I feel this year.”

Next week, the remaining 14 couples will take to the dancefloor next week in a Movie Week special, where each couple will perform a song famously featured in a film.