Strictly Come Dancing – live: Celebrities prepare for elimination as viewer vote returns
All the updates from week two of the BBC dancing competition
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Strictly Come Dancing week two is upon us – and it’ll be a tense one for the celebrities as one star will not be making it through.
The first two weeks of the BBC competition have eased this year’s crop of stars in to proceedings, with a launch show, in which the contestants were partnered with their respective professional, and a first week of dances that saw nobody eliminated.
However, this week, the judges’ scores from last week will roll over and will then be combined with the viewer vote, meaning two couples will have to take part in the dreaded dance-off during Sunday’s results show (29 September).
Out of the 15 couples who danced, the leaderboard was topped with 31 points by JLS star JB Gill and Amy Dowden, who made a triumphant return to Strictly after being too ill to compete in last year’s series as she was recovering from treatment for stage three breast cancer.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale is punk-rock singer Toyah Willcox, who scored 12 out of 40, and former Arsenal player Paul Merson, who receivedjust 17 for his American Smooth to the football anthem “Vindaloo”.
‘Strictly’ star will perform despite rm injury
Nick Knowles suffered an arm injury this week, which threw his Strictly future into question.
However, it’s believed the 62-year-old DIY SOS presenter, who is currently competing on the show alongside professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, will perform tonight after doctors gave him permission.
A source told The Mirror: ”Nick and Luba’s attitude is very much that the show must go on, and they were thrilled when he was given the go ahead. They are even going to attempt a lift.
Find out more about what happened to Knowles here:
Nick Knowles shares health update as Strictly future remains uncertain
‘DIY SOS’ presenter is training for Saturday’s show with his arm in a sling
What dances and songs will the couples be performing this week?
The biggest talking points from last week’s episode included one rather odd song choice that saw poor Paul Merson dancing an American Smooth-of-sorts to Fat Les’s “Vindaloo”.
While it’s clear why they wanted Merson – a retired footballer – to dance to a football song, there were claims ahead of the episode that he felt somewhat shafted by the decision. Of course, it went down like a lead balloon and many believe he could be this year’s “joke” contestant.
Here are this week’s song choices and dances that the couples will be performing:
Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs for Week 2
Paul Merson will dance to another football chant song
Who is topping the ‘Strictly’ leaderboard?
While nobody was eliminated from last week’s Strictly, that doesn’t mean the episode has no bearing on what occurs tonight.
The judges’ scores will roll over and be combined with whatever the celebrities manage to get tonight.
With this in mind, here’s how the leaderboard currently stands:
Strictly 2024 leaderboard: The scores from week one of the BBC dance competition
Recapping how the judges marked the ‘Strictly’ couples in week one
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments