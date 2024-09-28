✕ Close Strictly: Hidden mics reveal what stars were really saying during first live routine

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Strictly Come Dancing week two is upon us – and it’ll be a tense one for the celebrities as one star will not be making it through.

The first two weeks of the BBC competition have eased this year’s crop of stars in to proceedings, with a launch show, in which the contestants were partnered with their respective professional, and a first week of dances that saw nobody eliminated.

However, this week, the judges’ scores from last week will roll over and will then be combined with the viewer vote, meaning two couples will have to take part in the dreaded dance-off during Sunday’s results show (29 September).

Out of the 15 couples who danced, the leaderboard was topped with 31 points by JLS star JB Gill and Amy Dowden, who made a triumphant return to Strictly after being too ill to compete in last year’s series as she was recovering from treatment for stage three breast cancer.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale is punk-rock singer Toyah Willcox, who scored 12 out of 40, and former Arsenal player Paul Merson, who receivedjust 17 for his American Smooth to the football anthem “Vindaloo”.