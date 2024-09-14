✕ Close Strictly: Amy Dowden makes triumphant return to live show after cancer treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens on Saturday (14 September) night with a big, sparkling launch show that proved the show intends to dazzle its way through its 20th anniversary series after months of scandal surrounding the programme’s professional dancers.

The BBC’s Saturday night tentpole kicked off this weekend in a pre-recorded special. It not only gave viewers a first glimpse at who might be good as the celebrity contestants performed, Bambi-esque, for the first time, but also celebrated the comeback of beloved pro Amy Dowden after her cancer journey.

Things began with an uber-camp opening number, featuring a green screen-heavy VT in which the pro dancers got stuck on the Vengabus and had to be saved by mechanics Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman, and the Strictly orchestra’s long-time conductor Dave Arch. In the studio, the day-glo dressed dancers then launched into a fast-paced routine to a medley of Nineties and Noughties bangers from everyone from Gina G to Steps.

open image in gallery The stars of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2024 ( BBC/Guy Levy )

After that, viewers were introduced to the 15 contestants taking part this year and watched as they met their partners for the first time (you can find the full list of couples here). The stars, who range from Love Islanders to Olympians, all seemed equal parts scared and nervous, with the exception of former England footballer Paul Merson, who just looked pretty bewildered and unimpressed by the whole thing. How he’s going to fare when Strictly goes full Strictly, I’m not quite sure.

That aside, these are the five biggest talking points from Strictly’s launch show:

Amy Dowden’s triumphant comeback

open image in gallery Dowden returned to the dance floor ( BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron )

Usually, the Strictly launch show is all about the celebrities. But this year carried special weight for the pros too, as it marked the return to the dance floor of fan favourite Amy Dowden. The Welsh pro joined the show in 2017 and reached the final in 2019, but was forced to pull out of last year’s series after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023. She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment, and was told she had “no evidence of disease” earlier this year.

Naturally, Dowden’s return was never going to be a half-baked affair. Instead, she was welcomed back with a triumphant celebratory dance number featuring her fellow pros, who held Dowden aloft at the end of the number like her very own Glitterball Trophy. And given her celebrity partner, it looks like Dowden could have a shot at the real thing too. Her celebrity partner was revealed to be JLS star JB Gill (best known, at least to those of us who are very online, for that one clip of him saying the words “Merry Christmas”), and Dowden couldn’t contain her excitement. “I’ve got a feeling my comeback is going to be pretty strong now,” she said. With the public so firmly on her side, it’s likely we’ll be seeing her go far this year.

Chris McCausland, unsurprisingly, is a right laugh

open image in gallery McCausland’s NHS jibe had his fellow stars cracking up ( BBC )

Much of the chatter around comedian Chris McCausland competing on the show this year has focused on the fact that he’s Strictly’s first ever blind contestant. But from the launch show alone, McCausland asserted himself as this year’s comic relief. He was on hand to crack wise all episode and was self-deprecating about his likelihood of doing well on the show; he even warned Aussie partner Dianne Buswell that she’d at least have a nice November off, as he obviously would not be making it further than Halloween week.

The CBeebies star also got in the first of what I expect will be many NHS-themed gags made about TV doctor Punam Krishnan this series. As the Morning Live presenter explained that she would be on hand to offer her castmates medical advice and treatment, McCausland rapidly interjected: “None of us can believe we have managed to get in the same room as a GP.” Cue raptuous applause from the contestants and Tess looking flustered. Let’s hope he lasts long enough for more jokes like these.

Strictly remembers two greats

open image in gallery The show was dedicated to two former Strictly stars ( BBC )

The launch show ended with a suitably sparkly group number, which was followed by a poignant tribute to two greats who the show – and the world – lost earlier this year: former contestant Dave Myers and professional dancer Robin Windsor. TV chef Myers, best known for his work as one half of The Hairy Bikers, appeared on the show with pro dancer Karen Hauer in 2013. In February, he died of cancer at the age of 66. That same month also marked the death of former British pro Windsor, who competed on the show for four series from 2010 to 2013. He was 44.

Jamie Borthwick’s dance experience

open image in gallery Borthwick with his partner, new pro Michelle Tsiakkas ( BBC )

Poor Jamie Borthwick. When the EastEnders star was asked to compete on the Strictly Christmas special last year, he probably didn’t realise that A) he was going to win with Nancy Xu, and B) that win would then be used against him when he took part in the show the very next year. Frankly, it is a little strange that Strictly would cast Borthwick while his festive triumph is still so fresh in fans’ minds, but the other cast members made it very clear they would not be letting Borthwick go easy. Wynne “Go Compare Man” Evans, wrestling McCausland for the title of unofficial comedy commentator, was the first to take a pop at the actor, calling out: “Cheat!” when Borthwick’s experience was mentioned. Later, The Only Way is Essex’s tattooed bad boy Pete Wicks explained that he’d be taking the Strictly process seriously as he’d only be there once. “Unless you’re Jamie,” he cheekily added.

Keeping suspiciously quiet about the whole thing was JLS star Gill, who managed to slip under the radar despite the fact that he, too, won Strictly’s Christmas special in 2012. Still, given the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) pointing this bit of trivia out, we suspect this one won’t be going unforgotten going forward.

Craig Revel Horwood’s beard

open image in gallery Horwood went for a new look ( BBC )

No, but seriously: who is that man?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 21 September at 7pm on BBC One.