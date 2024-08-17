This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up might just be secretly brilliant

Support truly

Strictly Come Dancing is traditionally the sparkliest show on television – but it’s never been more necessary for its line-up to shine brighter than a sequin factory in the midsummer sun.

Just as the BBC favourite was about to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Strictly was beset by scandal with allegations of torturous training sessions – and in one case, physical abuse – that apparently left celebs in tears, prompting endless headlines questioning if the show could continue. So a lot was riding on its 2024 line-up announcement, which has been drip-fed to us by the BBC over the past couple of weeks. Unfortunately, the overarching reaction is not enthusiastic. It’s not been helped by the fact a “leaked” line-up claimed the likes of bonafide A-lister Hannah Waddingham had signed up. Bar one name, it turned out to be completely false – and let’s be honest, the actual line-up has more than a couple of people you need to google.

“Abysmal!” people cried on Twitter, as unforgiving outlets rushed to ask: “Is this the worst Strictly line-up ever?” But as any Strictly devotee can tell you – in this case, it’s me – it’s far too early to write off the Class of 2024. While the usual “they’re not famous enough” tweets are being fired out, I think these celebs are more than up to the task; this line-up, despite the criticism, could surprise us by tangoing right into our hearts. But boy, they have a lot of work to do.

The BBC had already begun promoting the return of its cherished shiny floor show when, in mid-May, a behind-the-scenes nightmare barrelled onto the tabloids’ frontpages: veteran pro Giovanni Pernice had quit. The Beeb had been investigating his treatment of actor Amanda Abbington, who in 2023, chose to leave the programme mid-series. She later said the treatment she faced in the rehearsal room left her in tears and suffering from PTSD. (Pernice has always denied any wrongdoing.)

open image in gallery Winner: Hamza Yassin proved that you don’t need to be a household name to be a ‘Strictly’ hit ( BBC / Guy Levy )

Far from marking the end of a dark period, Pernice’s exit served as a catalyst for more contestants speaking out, his 2016 partner Laura Whitmore among them. With just weeks to go until rehearsals began, Graziano di Prima suddenly quit too and later admitted kicking Zara McDermott, his partner last year, in training. The BBC has scrambled to implement new measures such as chaperones in training rooms, which might also have the added bonus (or downside, depending how you view it) of stopping the infamous curse from striking, and its boss Tim Davie has offered an apology. It’s unclear if the events will be addressed when the show returns.

The pressure, then, sits on the 2024 line-up to return the sparkle to the dancefloor. But Strictly’s bookers are experts when it comes to spotting a lesser-known celeb who will blossom under the bright lights in Borehamwood. Take Hamza Yassin, a wildlife presenter whose follower numbers on socials were in the lowly four figures when he was announced for the 2022 series. Yassin seemed a sure bet for an early exit but thanks to promising moves, gravity-defying lifts and, crucially, an overwhelmingly likeable demeanour, he beat the likes of an EastEnders star and the ultimate “one for the mums” Will Mellor to the Glitterball Trophy.

The ‘Strictly’ bookers are experts when it comes to spotting a lesser-known celeb who will blossom under the bright lights in Borehamwood

Joe Sugg pulled off a similar feat, finishing as a runner-up in 2018 despite having entered the competition as a virtual unknown to the Strictly audience (although he had millions of views thanks to a younger crowd on YouTube). And let’s not forget Stacey Dooley, who competed in the same year. Critics quickly labelled her a “nobody” and questioned her place on the show. But the documentary maker had the last laugh when she completed the Strictly bingo card by sashaying her way to record scores, winning the series and getting together with partner Kevin Clifton. (They’ve now been together for five years and have a daughter.) I hope she still feels suitably smug at proving everyone wrong.

It’s not just Strictly that owes some of its best moments to lesser-known faces. Celebrity Big Brother’s infamous “David’s Dead!” scene unfolded thanks to its cast of relative unknowns who lacked media training– such as US reality star Tiffany Pollard and X Factor finalist Christopher Maloney – alongside showbiz stalwarts. At the other end of the scale, big-name signings can fail to deliver. CBB shelled out the big bucks for Christopher Biggins in 2016, before being forced to remove him from the house due to offensive comments. And ITV reportedly handed over £1.5m to send Nigel Farage into the I’m a Celeb jungle last year, only for him to emerge as one of the show’s most boring campmates.

Looking at this year’s Strictly line-up, let’s get the obvious downside out of the way: there’s a gender imbalance, with nine male contestants and just six women. Could this be down to female stars being more hesitant to sign up given the recent controversy?

open image in gallery New signing: Chris McCausland will be ‘Strictly’s first blind contestant ( Getty )

Out of those who have said yes, there are more than a few who could shine through. Bosses have booked three former or current Team GB stars – the optimum number for an Olympic year – Montell Douglas (also a Gladiators star), hockey player Sam Quek and swimmer Tom Dean. Waltzing over from ITV2, we have Love Islander Tasha Ghouri – a model who works to raise awareness for the deaf community –and Towie’s Pete Wicks, who is a serial reality star for a reason. Whether he’s seducing the women of Essex or having an existential crisis over a pig on The Island with Bear Grylls, this is a man who always understands the assignment.

Then there’s Go Compare man, Wynne Evans, who can finally share his personality with us after years of fronting adverts, and panel show favourite Chris McCausland, Strictly’s first blind contestant. Strictly has long been ahead of other reality shows when it comes to inclusivity and representation, with both the programme and viewers embracing the casting of contestants with disabilities and pairing of same-sex couples. This was never more clear than in 2021, when EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is deaf, took the Glitterball Trophy, with Bake Off’s John Whaite and pro Johannes Radebe in second place.

The “least famous” of this year’s bunch is probably Dr Punam Krishan. As well as being a Morning Live host, she’s an NHS doctor and will continue working in her GP practice during Strictly. That alone wins her one of my votes. Saving Strictly is a task and a half. But once the tans are applied and the sequins in place, this lot might just be able to do it.