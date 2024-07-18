Strictly Come Dancing is in crisis – its days of being the nicest show on TV are over

Support truly

For 20 years, Strictly Come Dancing has been the glittering jewel in the BBC’s weekend TV lineup. Part of the show’s magic lies in its unique ability to combine old-fashioned glamour (the dazzling outfits! The high kicks! The tans!) and high drama (the tense dance-offs! The, erm, whispers of backstage affairs!) with a genuine aura of warmth. While other reality shows seem to traffic in exploitation and misery, Strictly has always felt like a beacon of niceness. Millions of us tune in not just to watch rhythmically challenged celebs learn to Charleston, but also to see their self-confidence skyrocket in the process. Participants tend to wax lyrical about how the show has changed them for the better – and their enthusiasm feels genuine, rather than a pure PR exercise.

The forthcoming 2024 series, then, had all the makings of a victory lap: a celebration of the show’s two decades at the very top of the entertainment game. But instead, Strictly’s sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy. The drama has prompted serious questions about what has been happening behind the scenes on the BBC’s beloved show. Can bosses restore its dazzling reputation in time for the big anniversary in September – and more importantly, will the viewers buy it?

The current Strictly saga can be traced back to last autumn, when dancer Giovanni Pernice, a fixture on the show since 2015, was paired up with the actor Amanda Abbington. The duo scored highly with the judges almost immediately – but just five weeks into the competition, Abbington abruptly pulled out on medical grounds. Then, in January, the Sherlock star revealed she’d since been diagnosed with mild PTSD. Reports claimed she’d requested rehearsal footage and was seeking legal advice – she also reportedly met with two of Pernice’s past dance partners, TV presenters Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore, for a “tearful summit” to discuss their experiences.

A few months later, the dancer shared a lengthy Instagram statement, saying that he “reject[ed] any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour” and that he “look[ed] forward to clearing [his] name”. When the Strictly pro lineup was confirmed a few weeks later, Pernice was not on the list. An internal investigation was reportedly launched, and Pernice has said he is “cooperating fully” – but news of this probe has brought further allegations out of the woodwork, creating yet another nightmare for show bosses. Over the weekend, dancer Graziano Di Prima was dramatically dropped from the show, reportedly following claims made by staff who observed his behaviour towards dance partner Zara McDermott during the 2023 series. A source claimed in The Sun that footage of one alleged incident “reduced those who have seen it to tears”.

Responding to his sacking, Di Prima, who joined the programme in 2018, said that he “deeply regret[s] the events that led to my departure from Strictly”. He added that his “intense passion and determination to win might have affected [his] training regime” and acknowledged that “it’s only right for the sake of the show that [he] step[s] away”. The BBC said they “would never comment on individual cases”, but stressed that they have “established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate”. But the circumstances around Di Prima’s departure are confusing: fans and critics alike have been left wondering why it took so long for the allegations to emerge, and why he had previously been confirmed as part of the 2024 lineup. “The ultimate question that needs to be answered is why Graziano was asked back for another series,” a BBC source told the Daily Mail. Since the weekend, a third, unnamed dancer has been highlighted as a “person of interest” in the investigation.

Strictly has never been entirely scandal-free (just look at the endless column inches filed with speculation about the show’s “curse” and its impact on the romantic relationships of contestants and pros alike). But these latest allegations feel especially jarring for devotees because they shatter our illusions about the show’s fundamental wholesomeness. The show’s “family” of professionals, celebrities and judges has always shouted about its inclusive, happy environment: now, it seems that all is not well backstage, and the “family” appears divided too. Some pros have liked or responded to Di Prima’s recent statement; others have ignored it. Head judge Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, has spoken out about her close bond with Pernice, recently telling the Daily Mirror that he has “been very, very good to [her]” during their 10-year friendship.

So how is the BBC reacting to this maelstrom of bad PR? Back in May, in response to a flurry of headlines about Pernice, the broadcaster issued a statement urging people “not to engage in speculation”, which felt a little bit like closing the stable door after the horses had bolted. Earlier this month, they revealed that one of the show’s most beloved former dancers, Aljaz Skorjanec, will be returning for the new season. It was widely assumed that the 34-year-old had been drafted in to fill the gap left by Pernice. Skorjanec, who previously left Strictly in 2022, isn’t just a fan favourite. He’s also reassuringly drama-free, with a squeaky clean reputation off screen (he’s one half of a Strictly power couple, married to Janette Manrara, the former pro who now hosts BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two).

It seems likely that there will also be more significant shake-ups behind the scenes. The BBC has already announced that contestants will be accompanied by chaperones in training. Strictly contestants aren’t thought to currently undertake psychological tests before taking part on the series, unlike participants on other reality shows such as Dancing on Ice or Love Island (although, as previously established, the BBC do state they have “robust duty of care procedures”). Perhaps that could change; there will surely be far more scrutiny during rehearsals this time around, too.

For its legions of fans, Strictly is supposed to be an escape from toxicity, not an alleged hotbed of it. No one wants to sit down for the launch night this September and be left wondering whether the celebs are actually doing OK behind the plastered-on stage makeup. Whatever their action plan may be, BBC bosses certainly have a tough few months ahead of them if they want to restore Strictly’s glitterball shine.