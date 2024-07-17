Support truly

A third Strictly Come Dancing star has been named as a “person of interest” amid an investigation into the BBC show’s off-screen rehearsals.

It’s been claimed that the unidentified professional has been highlighted days after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the show when training footage allegedly showed him mistreating his celebrity partner Zara McDermott on last year’s series.

The investigation was launched after Sherlock star Amanda Abbington raised concerns with the alleged behaviour of her professional partner Giovanni Pernice, which led to the pro departing the series earlier this year. Abbington said her time on the show was “tough” and “horrible”.

According to reports, the third professional dancer who is reported to have been highlighted is not on the current line-up for the new series, which is set to begin in September.

“A professional’s name has come up, alongside Giovanni and Graziano,” a source told The Sun.

“He is no longer part of the show but he has been named as a person of interest. Conversations are ongoing and there are more people who need to be spoken to.

“A dossier is being compiled which will be handed over to the BBC. What is becoming clear is that there appears to be a more widespread issue over the conduct of some of the professionals in training.”

The source also suggested that this third professional was flagged by either their celebrity partner or members of the production team.

Di Prima’s behaviour had been highlighted by members of the show’s production team, with McDermott revealing that she initially stayed quiet due to “victim-blaming” fears.

McDermott, the documentary presenter who shot to fame on Love Island, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (16 July): “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on ‘Strictly’ in 2023 ( BBC )

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment. The corporation previously said if issues are raised with it, it will “always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate”.

Di Prima attributed his off-screen behaviour to his “intense passion and determination to win”, adding: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

open image in gallery Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice have both left ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story.”

A result of the investigaton is that chaperones will now oversee all rehearsals going forward.