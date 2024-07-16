BBC could give Strictly stars chaperones after abuse allegations

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The BBC could introduce chaperones to help look after Strictly Come Dancing contestants, following allegations of abuse that have shaken the flagship show.

Last week, pro dancer Graziano Di Prima was fired over unspecified claims of “gross misconduct”, after staffers on the show who had observed Di Prima’s rehearsals with his 2023 partner, TV star Zara McDermott, were reportedly “reduced to tears” by what they saw in training.

Di Prima has said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

Reports of Di Prima’s misconduct follow the dramatic departure of Giovanni Pernice in June. He was dropped from the series after his celeb partner, Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, left the series early. Abbington then requested what was described by a source as “tense” footage of her rehearsals with Pernice for a supposed investigation.

In a recent interview, the star launched a fresh attack on the Italian dancing pro, claiming he was “awful” towards a group of former contestants.

Pernice has denied wrongdoing, saying: “I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

Now, The Times has reported that the BBC is looking at tightening its duty of care protocols, with one senior TV figure calling for chaperones to be present at every rehearsal to ensure that the professionals do not take things too far.

“It would be an expensive measure to employ chaperones to attend every rehearsal and check that everything is above board,” the publication reported, “but it would mean that no one would be able to cry foul months later.”

open image in gallery Di Prima and McDermott on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

They suggested that many pro dancers were subject to intense training when they were young, and therefore might be passing on punitive regimes to the stars they now teach.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The TV figure added that, as the BBC series has become more and more popular, there are bigger and bigger pressures for dancers and their partners to perform to a high standard and entertain the viewers.

“It’s a fundamental question that the BBC has to answer,” they said. “How does it [ensure contributor welfare] while achieving the high standards that the judges have come to demand to show the journeys of the contestants from clodhopping horses to graceful swans.

“And audience expectations have also grown as over the years viewers have come to understand more and more about what quality ballroom dancing looks like.”

open image in gallery Pernice and Abbington on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

The corporation’s duty of care executive, Sam Bickley, is expected to talk to production bosses at BBC Studios to further tighten measures, after duty of care already had an overhaul in March.

“The BBC has toughened up its duty of care rules and Sam is now acting as a full-time duty of care exec. She will be discussing the protocols and where they need to be tightened up,” one insider told The Times.

“It’s 90 per cent a happy ship but the push to win and compete might have meant some overstepping of the mark. We have acted swiftly and decisively to nip that in the bud and it doesn’t take away from almost everyone else having a really lovely, enriching experience from being part of the show.”

Apart from chaperones, other measures could include more thorough vetting of the professionals, better training to help them be able to nurture amateur dancers, and psychological tests for the celebrities to make sure they are in the right state of mind for demanding training.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.