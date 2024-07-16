Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Strictly Come Dancing, once considered to be one of the most wholesome entertainment programmes on British television, has been hit by a slew of scandals.

Troubling allegations began back in January when Sherlock star Amanda Abbington requested “tense” footage of her in rehearsals with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice during the 2023 series, which led to a misconduct investigation that has since seen the firing of Graziano Di Prima, who was partnered with Love Island and Made in Chelsea star Zara McDermott last year.

While Abbington has claimed she has been diagnosed with mild PTSD since taking part in the show, calling her experience with Pernice “tough” and “horrible”, McDermott revealed in a statement shared to social media she had struggled to speak out about her “incredibly distressing” experience with Di Prima because she “wrestled with fear” about public backlash, the future of her career, and “victim-shaming” if she came forward.

Following the allegations of abuse that have shaken the flagship show, reports have claimed the BBC is looking at tightening its duty of care protocols by giving future Strictly stars chaperones to be present at every dance rehearsal to ensure that professionals do not take things too far.

As Strictly Come Dancing navigates its era of crisis, this is a timeline of the much loved dance competition’s ongoing scandals:

Amanda Abbington leaves Strictly – October 2023

Last autumn, actor Amanda Abbington and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice were storming up the Strictly leaderboards – there were even whispers that they might make it all the way to the final. But in the fifth week of the competition, Abbington quit, citing “medical reasons” (and the fact that she didn’t mention Pernice in her leaving message sent the rumour mill into overdrive).

Rehearsal footage with Giovanni Pernice is requested – January 2024

At the start of the year, reports emerged claiming that Abbington had requested rehearsal footage from her time on the show, while allegedly seeking legal advice; the Sherlock star revealed later the same month that she had been diagnosed with mild PTSD after her time on the show. Plus, she reportedly met with two of Pernice’s former dance partners, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, for a “tearful summit”, where the trio apparently discussed their “difficult experiences”.

Pernice ‘quits’ Strictly and denies allegations – May 2024

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

The Abbington/Pernice saga took another turn when a report claimed that Pernice had quit the series; the BBC, however, did not confirm or deny the speculation, only stating that the line-up for the 2024 season would be released “in due course”. The pro dancer then posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, addressing speculation over his teaching style. “I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name,” he wrote. “Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for their dance partners than me.”

Reports of an internal BBC investigation arrive – June 2024

After Pernice’s statement, the BBC team investigating allegations of workplace misconduct against the dancer was said to have been told the professional sent an offensive video clip ahead of filming for the live show to Abbington via Whatsapp. Pernice said he was “cooperating fully” with the inquiries into the allegedly “grossly offensive” video.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Graziano Di Prima allegations emerge – 13 July 2024

open image in gallery Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

The BBC’s probe into Strictly Come Dancing misconduct brought further claims out of the woodwork with dancer Graziano Di Prima being dramatically dropped from the show, following claims made by staff who observed his behaviour towards dance partner Zara McDermott during the 2023 series.

Members of the production team are believed to have spoken out after an investigation into the series was launched over the scandal involving Pernice. McDermott did not make the allegation, but was reportedly invited by the BBC to discuss her experience. It was claimed by a source speaking to The Sun that footage showing Di Prima’s alleged treatment of McDermott “reduced those who have seen it to tears”.

Di Prima issues a statement about the claims against him – 13 July 2024

open image in gallery ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Graziano Di Prima ( BBC )

Responding to his sacking, Di Prima, who joined Strictly in 2018, said that he “deeply regret[s] the events that led to my departure from Strictly”. He added that his “intense passion and determination to win might have affected [his] training regime” and acknowledged that “it’s only right for the sake of the show that [he] step[s] away”. The BBC said they “would never comment on individual cases”, but stressed that they have “established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate”.

“The ultimate question that needs to be answered is why Graziano was asked back for another series,” a BBC source told the Daily Mail.

Zara McDermott speaks out her Strictly experience – 16 July 2024

Days after Di Prima was axed from Strictly, Zara McDermott broke her silence about her experience on the show. She wrote on Instagram: “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch.”

The reality star and documentary maker said she had “wrestled with the fear of opening up” and admitted she had been afraid of “public backlash” and “victim-shaming”.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears,” she said.

The Independent has contacted the BBC and Graziano Di Prima’s representatives for comment.