Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington has issued a defiant message following rumours of a feud between her and professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, ahead of the first live show, and addressed rumours reported in the media of a rift between her and Giovanni.

I’m wearing my jacket which says ‘who cares what other people think’ because who does care what other people think. There’s a little life lesson.

She later added: “It’s all fun and I am ignoring the b******* clearly because people are t****. Just stop it, you know who you are.”