Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington and professional partner Giovanni Pernice were praised for their chemistry as they wowed judges with their first live dance.

Their performance came just hours after the actress posted a defiant video message on her Instagram, slamming rumours of a rift between her and Pernice.

The couple performed a Viennese waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi, which earned a respectable 29 points from the judges.

Shirley Ballas said: “I am getting more emotional all the time.

“You have a magic between you and that is hard to muster up. You have this beautiful chemistry.”