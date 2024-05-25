For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing is facing its biggest scandal in history due to reported allegations against Giovanni Pernice.

It’s being reported that the Italian professional dancer, who has been embroiled in controversy since his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington unexpectedly quit the show in 2023, is the centre of an investigation being assisted a number of celebrities he has previously been paired with.

While Sherlock star Abbington originally cited “medical reasons” for her decision to leave, she went on to request what was described by a source as “tense” footage of her rehearsals with Pernice for a supposed investigation. The actor then revealed she was “diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons”.

It was alleged in March that Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who previously said she was “uncomfortable” with Pernice, had a “tearful summit” with Abbington about their respective “difficult experiences” working with the dancer, “who is well known to be intense during training”.

According to The Sun, these files, compiled by an expensive lawyer, include photographic evidence that suggest Pernice’s training regime was so “brutal” that his celebrity partners were left “black and blue”.

However, it’s been claimed that Pernice, who has described himself as a “perfectionist”, is also compiling his own documents that he believes will clear him of any wrong-doing, including audio transcripts of one ex-partner apologising to him for their “difficult” behaviour.

It’s expected that these files will be handed to the BBC, which may prompt the corporation to launch its own investigation into the matter.

A source told the outlet: “The whole situation is deeply unpleasant, and the women fear they risk losing other lucrative BBC contracts if they speak out.

Amanda Abbington quit weeks into the latest series of ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

“Despite this, they are pressing ahead because they feel it is the right thing to do – and to prevent anyone else facing anything similar on such a loved family show.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Pernice’s future on the show is currently up in the air, but it’s been claimed he will leave the series to pursue other projects.

The dancer has been a part of Strictly since 2015, and won legions of fans due to his onscreen camaraderie with EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis. The pair won the show in 2021.

Since the news, Pernice has been supported by his fans, and by Debbie McGee, one of his former celebrity Strictly partners.

Giovanni Pernice’s ‘Strictly’ future is up in the air ( BBC )

He was partnered with Whitmore in 2016, and Singh in 2020, finishing in ninth and fifth place, respectively.