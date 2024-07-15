Support truly

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestants, including a winner, have supported Graziano Di Prima after the dancer was axed over “deeply regretful events”.

Di Prima, the Italian professional dancer who has appeared on the BBC series since 2018, was let go after a reported investigation into his alleged treatment of TV personality Zara McDermott.

Members of the production team are believed to have spoken out after an investigation into the series was launched after a scandal involving Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, who officially left the show last month. Abbington has since said her time on the show was “tough” and “horrible”.

McDermott did not make the allegation, but was reportedly invited by the BBC to discuss her experience. It was claimed by a source speaking to The Sun that footage showing Di Prima’s alleged treatment of McDermott “reduced those who have seen it to tears”.

Di Prima wrote on Instagram: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“While respecting the BBC HR process, I acknowledge it’s only right for the sake of the show that I step away. I am saddened that I wasn’t allowed to offer a quote to the online news stories, and I take on board the sensitivity of the situation.”

He went on: “There’s more to this story that I am unable to discuss at this time, but I am committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future.”

The Independent has contacted Di Prima for additional comment.

open image in gallery Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on ‘Strictly’ in 2023 ( BBC )

Before reports surfaced claiming Di Prima “kicked” McDermott during rehearsals, three former Strictly contestants unquestioningly shared their support for the dancer.

Susannah Constantine, known for her work in the fashion world, replied: “What the hell??? You were always so sweet, kind, funny and thoughtful to me Graziano. Be true to yourself. Cream always rises to the top. Loads of love xxxx.”

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who won the show in 2019, shared a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, ex-Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, who also appeared on the 2019 series, wrote: “What nooooo.”

None of these stars were partnered with Di Prima on their respective series.

open image in gallery Susannah Constantine unquestioningly supports Graziano Di Prima ( Instagram )

The Italian dancer joined Strictly in 2018 and was partnered with DJ Vick Hope. In 2021, he performed with comedian and Loose Women star Judi Love and, the following year, reached the quarter-finals with actor Kym Marsh.

Former Love Island star McDermott had a tumultuous time on Strictly, regularly ending up in the dreaded dance-off until her elimination in week six of the competition.

The next series of Strictly will start in September – and the latest contestant rumour is one that might leave long-time fans of the show feeling rather annoyed.